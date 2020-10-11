BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Team Unity-led Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to further enhancing the Agricultural Sector with increased developments in the Federation’s livestock farming.

Minister with responsibility for Agriculture, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, highlighted during his World Food Day speech on October 10 that “We (the Ministry of Agriculture) are committed to supporting our livestock farmers by imparting practical, demonstrative, and interactive knowledge and hands-on-training and effective and sustainable extension services to farmers.

“Our renewed mission is to manage, disseminate, and demonstrate knowledge among livestock farmers to improve livestock farm productivity and to provide farmers with greater access to appropriate services and inputs,” he said.

The minister also stated that the establishment of the Bayford’s Livestock Centre of Excellence will aid in the improvements of the livestock community.

“A bright future is around the corner for our livestock industry as we empower our livestock farmers and livestock extension personnel through training and extension services to develop a sustainable livestock sector in the Federation,” concluded Hon. Jeffers.

The following upcoming events will celebrate World Food Day:

• October 11, a church service;

• October 12, Seeds and Seedlings Presentation;

• October 14, Re-opening and Launch of Bayford’s Livestock Centre of Excellence;

• October 15, Food Heroes Prize Giving Ceremony, a Farmers’ Market, and Seafood Festival;

• October 16, A Farmers’ Market as well as a Seafood Festival; and

• October 17, Health Walk.