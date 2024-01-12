Ministry Of Commerce Officials Visit Small Businesses

The MSME Loan-Grant is an EC$10 million-dollar facility aimed at providing post COVID-19 pandemic relief to registered MSMEs. It is a combination of 70 percent grant and 30 percent loan funding at an attractive interest rate of 3 percent with minimum collateral requirements.

Businesses can use funds toward equipment upgrade and modernisation; food safety standards and certifications; the purchase of raw materials; direct supplies and promotional material; obtaining technical assistance; facilitating product and service development; retrofitting premises for standardization; accessing training programs that benefit the business; and packaging and design.