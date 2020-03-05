Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education in the Nevis Island Administration, announced the closure of the Charlestown Primary School on March 5-6 in response to reports of issues relating to the environment at the school.

Reports were received in the past and were investigated by the Environmental Health Unit and subsequently addressed by the Ministry of Education’s Maintenance Team. Recently, similar complaints were received and a visit was made to the site to ascertain the extent of the issue. A work plan has been put in place to rectify the situation and to undertake the necessary renovations.

The Department of Education said it is committed to ensuring that learning institutions are safe and conducive to learning, and in the best interest of staff and students, the decision was made to close the Charlestown Primary School Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6.

Theschool is scheduled to reopen Monday, March 9. Further communication will be made to keep all abreast of the situation.

The department apologised for the inconvenience and reiterated its commitment to ensuring the learning space is safe and reflects the guidelines and principles of the child-friendly environment.