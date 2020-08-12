BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — From August 10 to 14, and August 17, the Ministry of Education will be finalizing preparations to pilot its enhanced curriculum, according to Chief of Education Planning, Dr. Neva Pemberton.

Dr. Pemberton said that over the past two years the Ministry of Education has been working with multiple stakeholders to develop a curriculum that is student-centred, responds to all the interests and needs of its students, and does a much better job of assessing students’ ability and measuring their successes.

During the week, the ministry will train its pilot implementation team, which is comprised of education officials, curriculum officers, and curriculum writers.

“This pilot implementation team is going to be responsible for also training our principals with the kind of leadership skills they need to monitor the new enhanced curriculum,” said Dr. Pemberton. “Our teachers will also be trained in how to implement the various components of this enhanced curriculum.

“The ministry will be piloting the curriculum this year at Grades four and six,” said Dr. Pemberton.

“We now will have five core subjects in which students will be exposure,” she said. “We will now have language arts, social studies, science, mathematics and a new course called health and wellness, which brings into consideration the psycho-social well-being of our students, physical education, wellness, support and also health and family life education.”

The training this week is being done by a team of consultants including Mind Bloom Consulting in conjunction with Saint Francis Xavier University in Canada and is being held on the virtual learning platform Microsoft Teams.

“Beginning next week, from August 18, those who are being trained this week, that is, the pilot implementation team, will provide leadership to principals and school leaders in how to support the curriculum enhancement process,” said Dr. Pemberton. “Beginning August 24, until September 2, the ministry will also be training its teachers how to use the enhanced curriculum.

“Because it is a pilot, the ministry views the year as a trial and error period for all of them to learn together how to best use the curriculum and also how to enhance it,” explained Dr. Pemberton. “Over the coming weeks and months, we’re going to be collaborating on strengthening our curriculum documents and ensuring that they really do enable student’s success.”