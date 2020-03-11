Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education in the Nevis Island Administration, said although every necessary step has been taken to ensure that the affected classrooms were deep cleaned to remove potential pathogens and air filtration was conducted to purify the air, it was opting to err on the side of caution and will await official results from Bureau of Standards tests before reopening the Charlestown Primary School.

As such, the Kindergarten, Grade 1 and Grade 2 classes at the school will remain closed until the results arrive. Parents are asked to be guided accordingly.

As stated in a release dated March 8, the situation is still being closely monitored. Upon the request of the Ministry of Education, a representative from the Bureau of Standards was at the school Monday to test for the presence of mold.

Based on the visual inspection by the officer, there were no signs of mold on the compound. Further scientific testing was conducted by the Bureau of Standards with the aim of ensuring that there are no environmental factors which may negatively impact the staff and students at the school. Classrooms where there were no complaints of illness were also tested. Samples were sent to Miami.

The department said preventative measures will be put in place to ensure that classrooms at the school are continuously cleaned and sanitized, with all schools to be placed on an ongoing cleaning schedule.

The department apologized for any inconvenience caused and assured the public the safety of staff and students is its priority. It added it will continue to provide updates on the matter.