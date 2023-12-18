Ministry Of Employment And Labour Pioneering Sustainable Development Of The Workplace

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Employment and Labour, unveiled her ministry’s ambitious agenda to transform the employment landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis in a manner closely aligned with key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Minister Henderson emphasized the ministry’s commitment to spearhead initiatives that correspond with five pivotal SDGs: SDG 1 – No Poverty; SDG 2 – Zero Hunger; SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth; SDG 10 – Reducing Inequalities; and SDG 12 – Responsible Consumption and Production. These goals, Minister Henderson said, form the cornerstone of the Ministry’s strategy to cultivate a sustainable island state, focusing on equitable and productive work environments.

“The [EC $4,856,330] Budget allocation for 2024 for the Ministry of Employment and Labour will fuel our transformative goals in the world of work. It is within this context, Madam Speaker, that we move to achieve labour reform, which would include amendments to existing legislation and the drafting and ratification of legislation and policies to adapt to evolving economic conditions to enhance productivity and address issues like job security and well-being,” stated Minister Henderson during her contribution to the 2024 Budget Debate on December 18.

Minister Henderson said that through this strategic alignment with the SDGs, the Ministry of Employment and Labour is poised to lead a transformative shift in the employment sector, ensuring that growth and development are inclusive and sustainable.