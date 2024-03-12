Ministry Of Energy Host Inspiring Career Day In St. Kitts

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Energy Unit within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure et. al. organised an Energy Career Day today, March 12, aimed at informing and introducing students to diverse career opportunities in the energy sector.

The Career Day initiative is aligned with the government’s aspiration for St. Kitts and Nevis to transform into a sustainable island state, offering its citizens opportunities for well-paying, environmentally-friendly employment within the green economy.

Director of the Energy Unit, Dr. Bertill Browne during an interview said, “The career day aims to get students interested in working in the energy field, so we expose them to the different careers in the sector.”

“Due to an expected increase in job opportunities in the energy sector, we want to prepare them for that,” he said.

The Career Day provided a realistic picture of the workplaces in the energy sector, acting as a networking event for students and energy professionals and enabled students to begin identifying areas of career interest in the energy sector.

The Career Day is a joint venture with the Republic of China (Taiwan), St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) and the St. Kitts Energy Ministry.

Stakeholders who presented to the students were the Corporate Communications Manager at SKELEC, Patrice Harris; Control and Operations Superintendent, Javid Gilbert; Chairperson for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Claricia Langley-Stevens; Engineer, Nubian Greaux; Republic of China on (Taiwan) Renewable Energy Consultancy, Alex Lai, and Auto Mechanic, Duran Merchant of TDC Ltd.

The theme of this year’s Career Day is ‘Sparking the Future: Igniting Energy Careers’.