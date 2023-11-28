Ministry Of Equity And Rotary Club Of Gros-Islet In St. Lucia Team Up To Host Parent Enrichment Training

- Advertisement -

The Rotary Club of Gros-Islet, in collaboration with the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment, is pleased to announce the commencement of a Parent Enrichment Programme in the northern town of Gros-Islet.

The programme started off on November 21, 2023, at the Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre. The training will be held every Tuesday and Thursday for the next three weeks, from 5 PM to 7 PM. The participants, meticulously identified by the Social Transformation Officers (STO), Welfare Officer, and Family Case Worker, represent a diverse group committed to enhancing their parenting skills.

Generously sponsored by the Rotary Club of Gros-Islet, this initiative aims to empower parents, fostering improved interactions with their children and the broader community. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences, providing mutual support and striving to become more effective parents. The programme will conclude with a dedicated self-care session, tailored explicitly for participants and parents of children with disabilities.

Approximately 40 parents are expected to benefit from this program, reinforcing the Rotary Club of Gros-Islet’s commitment to creating peaceful communities. This collaborative effort between the Ministry of Equity and the Rotary Club of Gros-Islet underscores the shared vision of enhancing family relationships and community well-being.