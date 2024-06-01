Ministry of Equity, Social Justice & Empowerment Mourns the Passing of His Eminence Cardinal Kelvin Felix

- Advertisement -

Castries, St. Lucia – The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment with responsibility for Ecclesiastical Affairs expresses deep sorrow over the passing of His Eminence Cardinal Kelvin Felix, who passed away on Corpus Christi Thursday in Castries, Saint Lucia, at the age of 91.

Cardinal Felix served as the Roman Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Castries and was a towering figure in the Caribbean religious community. Born in Dominica and ordained a priest in 1956, Cardinal Felix’s lifelong dedication to the church has left an indelible mark on the faithful in Saint Lucia and beyond.

In 1981, he was appointed Archbishop of Castries, a position he held with distinction for nearly three decades. During his tenure, he was a fervent advocate for education and social justice, overseeing establishing and managing numerous schools and social programs within the Archdiocese. His leadership and compassion significantly contributed to the betterment of our society, providing hope and support to countless individuals and families.

In recognition of his extraordinary service, Pope Francis named him a Cardinal in 2014. This honor highlighted his exceptional contributions to the church and his unwavering commitment to his community’s spiritual and social upliftment.

“The Roman Catholic Church, the largest denomination in Saint Lucia, has lost a guiding light. Cardinal Felix’s wisdom, compassion, and dedication to the faith have profoundly impacted the lives of many citizens. His legacy of love, faith, and service will continue to inspire future generations,” noted Hon. Joachim Henry, Minister responsible for Ecclesiastical Affairs.

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment extends heartfelt condolences to the Catholic community and all who were touched by Cardinal Felix’s ministry. We honor his memory and celebrate his remarkable life of service.