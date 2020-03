The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation officially announced it has a new home, now located at Suite 200-201, Building No. 15, Port Zante, Basseterre, Saint Kitts.

The Ministry notes its phone number remain the same — 467-1161. It can also be reached by email at foreigna@sisterisles.kn

The Ministry is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.