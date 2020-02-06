Collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in St. Kitts and Nevis and the National Disaster Mitigation Council has been vital in communicating updates on the to nationals in the diaspora, National Disaster Coordinator Abdias Samuel said at a press conference Monday to update the public on the Novel Coronavirus.

“We have engaged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be able to disseminate information to our citizens in the diaspora via the various St. Kitts-Nevis Missions overseas. Some of these are advisories to our citizens abroad basically to monitor the outbreak, to be informed as to what to do and know the location of critical facilities where they can request assistance,” he said.

The council is also working to ensure citizens and residents are duly informed and updated on the virus.

“We are also supporting our public information and education activities which are critical and I am asking the general public to adhere to the instructions being provided by the Ministry of Health, which are very important and critical in mitigating against any potential impact of any infectious disease to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Mr. Samuel, adding the Federation stands ready to respond to any cases of the virus.

“We are comfortable that the Ministry of Health is doing everything to put the necessary infrastructure in place to address such eventuality or risk to the Federation,” he said pledging the National Emergency Management Agency’s continued commitment to supporting the activities of the Ministry of Health.