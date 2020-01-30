The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises the general public effective Monday, Feb. 3, its office will be relocated to Building 15, Suites 200/201, Port Zante, Basseterre, a space formerly occupied by National Bank Card Centre.

As a result, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be closed to the general public from Thursday, Jan. 30 to Tuesday, Feb. 4. Normal office hours will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 a.m.

Consequently, some services will be curtailed including, but not limited to, Apostilles and translations. For Apostilles services, kindly contact the Ministry of Legal Affairs, located on the second floor of Government Headquarters.

The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience the closure may cause.