The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced to the public Tuesday that its office will be closed from Feb. 4-7 to accommodate its relocation to Building 15, Suites 200-201, Port Zante, Basseterre (formerly National Bank Card Centre).

The Ministry said services related to Apostilles will be provided by the Ministry of Legal Affairs located on the second floor of Government Headquarters.

The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure, and said office hours will resume on Monday, Feb. 10 at 8 a.m.