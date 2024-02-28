Ministry of Health Addresses Upgrades at J.N.F. Central Sterile Services Department

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the public of the ongoing upgrades and repairs currently underway at the Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) of the Joseph N. France General Hospital (J.N.F.). This initiative includes the installation of a new, state-of-the-art autoclave system along with significant improvements to the department’s infrastructure, specifically enhancements to the roofing and flooring systems which have experienced years of neglect.

We recognize and deeply regret any concern this may cause our patients and their families. The Ministry is fully committed to ensuring the highest standards of healthcare and acknowledges the critical role of the CSSD in maintaining these standards. The decision to undertake these necessary upgrades is part of our ongoing commitment to patient safety and the provision of quality healthcare services.

In light of these upgrades, and to ensure there is no disruption in our sterilization services, we have established a collaborative partnership with Ross University. They have generously offered to assist with the excess sterilization load during this interim period. This collaboration ensures that all medical instruments and supplies will continue to be sterilized to the highest standards, thereby preventing any breaks in service. The Ministry extends its heartfelt thanks to Ross University for their support and assistance during this crucial time.

These improvements to the CSSD, along with the adjacent laundry department, are expected to be completed over the next few days. These upgrades are not only necessary for meeting current healthcare demands but also for future-proofing our facilities. The Ministry is overseeing this project closely to ensure that the work is completed efficiently and effectively, with minimal impact on hospital operations.

The Ministry of Health is fully committed to transparency and accountability throughout this process. We understand the importance of keeping the public informed and will provide updates as the upgrades progress. Our goal is to enhance our healthcare facilities continuously, ensuring they meet the needs of our community now and in the future.

We ask for the public’s understanding and patience during this period. The health and safety of our patients and staff are our top priority, and we are taking every necessary step to ensure that our facilities meet and exceed the highest standards of healthcare provision.