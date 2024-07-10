Ministry of Health And Wellness In The Bahamas Has ‘Cultural Day’ Fest, Part Of Independence Celebration Fanfare

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsMinistry of Health And Wellness In The Bahamas Has ‘Cultural Day’ Fest, Part Of Independence Celebration Fanfare By Observer News - July 9, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas - Celebrating Bahamas Independence, the Ministry of Health and Wellness held a 'Cultural Day' at its Meeting Street office courtyard, displaying and selling locally-made food, crafts, jewelry, with entertainment provided as independence events ramp up to July 10. Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville delivered remarks to open the fest and welcome the participants, July 5, 2024. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – Celebrating Bahamas Independence, the Ministry of Health and Wellness held a ‘Cultural Day’ at its Meeting Street office courtyard, displaying and selling locally-made food, crafts, jewelry, with entertainment provided as independence events ramp up to July 10. Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville delivered remarks to open the fest and welcome the participants, July 5, 2024. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna) - Advertisement -