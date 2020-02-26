The STEPS Survey is a population-based health survey being conducted by the Ministries of Health of St. Kitts and Nevis in collaboration with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) provide valuable information regarding the status of Chronic Non- Communicable Diseases (CNCDs) and their risk factors in the Federation, the Minitry of Health announced..

An identical STEPS Survey is also being conducted simultaneously by the Ministry of Health in St Lucia.

Data collected will aid in predicting future caseloads of chronic diseases (CNCDs) like diabetes, hypertension, and their complications like stoke and kidney failure. The information will inform the development of interventions and programmes to decrease the impact of these chronic diseases and combat this growing CNCD problem.

Over 4300 persons between the ages of 18-69 years will be selected randomly to participate in this survey, which has three (3) steps or components. Hence, the use of the term STEPS Survey. These phases are as follows:

1st Step/Component: – involves a questionnaire whereby participants will be asked about their food choices, physical activity, cancer screening and the use of alcohol and tobacco products.

2nd Step/Component: – involves body measurements, including body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, heart rate and waist circumference.

3rd Step/Component: – involves biomarker testing, including blood sugar level, cholesterol values and urinary sodium.

Participants of the STEPS Survey will receive their test results and will benefit from this free medical evaluation. The information that the enumerator receives will be held in strictest confidence. All enumerators working with this survey were obligated to sign the required “Oath of Confidentiality Agreement”.

The enumerators will continue in the field from Feb, 26 until the end of March.

The Ministry reminds the public that participation in this survey will provide valuable information about your present health status and contribute to the strengthening of the health services nationally.