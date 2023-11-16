Ministry of Health Embarks on a Groundbreaking Public Health Evaluation and Strengthening Exercise

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), has initiated a comprehensive evaluation and strengthening of the essential public health functions in St. Kitts and Nevis. This groundbreaking exercise aims to assess and enhance the capacity of the national health authority in delivering superior health services and respond effectively to health emergencies.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, stated, “This exercise is a detailed examination of the 11 essential public health functions as outlined by PAHO. We are using a scientifically proven methodology to evaluate our institutional capacity and understand where we stand in carrying out these functions. Our goal is to ensure equitable access to health services and provide high-quality healthcare to our people, enabling them to lead healthy and productive lives.”

The evaluation process utilizes an advanced software system that identifies gaps and challenges within the current health framework. This data-driven approach will allow health teams and stakeholders to focus on these areas, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the system’s needs.

Furthermore, as part of this initiative, an action plan or roadmap will be developed. This plan will serve as a national strategic health plan for the next five years, guiding efforts to address public health challenges and enhance health service delivery.

Echoing the importance of this initiative, Ms. Anneke Wilson, PAHO Country Specialist for St. Kitts and Nevis added, “Our objective is to leverage the findings from today’s assessment to develop policies, programs, and plans that will fortify our health system. By identifying and addressing gaps, we aim to lay the groundwork for a strategic health plan that will elevate our approach to public health, moving us closer to universal health coverage and ensuring health for all.”

The two-day workshop, which concluded on Thursday, November 15, marks the beginning of a series of sessions aimed at reinforcing the health system. The outcomes of these sessions will play a pivotal role in shaping the national strategic plan for health in St. Kitts and Nevis, fostering a collaborative and comprehensive approach to public health.

The Ministry of Health is committed to this path of continuous improvement and is optimistic about the positive impact this exercise will have on the health and well-being of the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.