Ministry Of Health Hosts Crucial Planning Session For New J.N. France Hospital

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Health in St. Kitts, in collaboration with the Taiwan-based Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC), is hosting a pivotal Hospital Planning Session this week for the development of the new J. N. France General Hospital. The week-long sessions aim to ensure the delivery of an optimal healthcare facility for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Discussions began on Monday July 22, 2024, bringing together experts on the planning board to consolidate the ideas and opinions of key personnel regarding the new hospital. The focus will be on various critical departments, including the Outpatient, Imaging, Emergency Services, Laboratory Services, Renal Care/Dialysis Services, Oncology/Haematology Services, Radiation Therapy Services and more.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, opened the Hospital Planning Session on Monday. He emphasised the strategic vision for the new climate-smart hospital and the overall enhancement of healthcare delivery in the Federation and the region.

“Our goal is to create a state-of-the-art healthcare facility that not only meets the current needs of our citizens but also anticipates future healthcare challenges. This hospital will be a beacon of excellence and innovation in the Caribbean,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

The prime minister said that the Ministry of Health and OECC are committed to engaging with a broad spectrum of stakeholders to gather comprehensive insights and recommendations. This inclusive approach, he added, ensures that the new J. N. France Hospital will be a facility that reflects the highest standards of patient care, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

The planning session will continue throughout the week, culminating in a detailed roadmap for the construction and operation of the new hospital. The Ministry of Health extends its gratitude to all participants for their invaluable contributions to this significant project.