Ministry of Health Recognises Record 55 Mothers for Breastfeeding

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 19, 2026)

Fifty-five mothers who exclusively breastfed their babies for the first six months of life were recognised at the Ministry of Health’s annual “Thank a Nursing Mom” ceremony, held on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at the Newtown Health Centre, according to the St. Kitts Health Promotion Unit.

The initiative, launched in 2021 by Mrs. Lataya Matthew Duncan, Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative Coordinator and Nutrition Surveillance Coordinator in the Ministry of Health, has grown steadily over the years. Initially recognising a small number of mothers from each health centre, the programme reached a new milestone this year, honouring 55 mothers, the highest number since its inception.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mr. Curtis Martin, presented the awards with assistance from Nutrition Officer ChereAnn Weaver. During the ceremony, Martin reinforced the message that “breast is best” and commended the mothers for their dedication to exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of their babies’ lives.

He also acknowledged the important role fathers play in supporting breastfeeding mothers, noting that while mothers undertake breastfeeding, fathers contribute significantly to their children’s well-being through encouragement, practical assistance and emotional support.

The St. Kitts Health Promotion Unit also reported that health centres were recognised for their contributions, receiving plaques in appreciation of their efforts to guide, encourage and support mothers in continuing to breastfeed.