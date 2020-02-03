The Federal Ministry of Health, along with key national stakeholders, will hold a press conference Monday at 3 p.m. in the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters to discuss the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to give the nation a comprehensive update on the overall impact; symptoms; local and regional threats; global statistics; and national and regional actions being undertaken to protect health and borders.

Other key national stakeholders taking part in the press conference include the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA/Disaster Mitigation Council), Immigration and Customs.

Presentations will be made by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws and the Medical Chief of Staff at Institution-based Health Services, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson.

Other presentations will be made by Chairman of the National Disaster Mitigation Council, Hon. Attorney General, Mr. Vincent Byron; National Disaster Coordinator, Mr. Abdias Samuel; and Head of Immigration, Ms. Merclyn Hughes.

A brief report/update will be given by the Minister of Health on an Emergency COHSOD Ministerial Meeting convened at 10 a.m. Monday.

The press conference will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on ZIZ TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com and www.facebook.com/sknismedia/