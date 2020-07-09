Basseterre’s legal operations are being streamlined into one building by the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, according to Honourable Vincent Byron, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs.

“The new facility is just across the road from the Sir Lee Llewellyn Moore Judicial and Legal Complex, the former C&C building and courthouse,” Minister Bryon explained. “Through the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs we have purchased that property that will now be converted to house the Land Registry Administration, the Law Commission, the Legal Aid – an advice centre – and the Intellectual Property Office.”

Attorney-General Byron said that housing the departments in one building will prove beneficial to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We will bring various Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs departments under one building to save expense for the government instead of paying rent in several areas and make us more efficient and effective,” the minister said.

A website will be launched to keep the public updated about activities taking place within the legal fraternity.

“We hope that during this month the Attorney-General’s Chambers will launching its website to bring information to the general public on what is happening in the courts, in the ministry and to be able to be more open,” said Minister Byron.