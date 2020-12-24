

BASSERERRE, St. Kitts –- Food and gift packages to benefit the less fortunate in society as part of an initiative to spread goodwill and cheer during the Christmas Season have been distributed by the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs to the Ministry of Social Development.



The packages were handed over during a brief ceremony at Government Headquarters on December 24.



“It was the decision of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs and staff to “forego our annual Christmas Luncheon and gift exchange and instead to use our resources to purchase food and toys for the needy in our community,” said Diana Francis, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs.



“We present this gift as a token of our appreciation and love to those who are in need at this time,” said Ms. Francis. “Remember it is more blessed to give than to receive.



“We thought that we would contribute and help those who are in need at this time,” she said. “I implore us, even in our communities where we live to look for those who are not as fortunate as we are and share with them.”

Thanks on behalf of the department and recipients were extended by Deputy Director of Community and Social Development, Ann Wigley. She said the initiative perfectly captured the spirit at this time of the year.

“I think it is a very good gesture,” said Mrs. Wigley. “I assure you that we will do our best to give to persons who are really in need. Maybe from this gesture, other people can still give because there is Christmas, New Years and beyond.”

Signs were placed throughout Government Headquarters seeking the assistance of staff from various departments to contribute to the food drive. Donations were received from various people, including those from the Human Resource Management Department and the Ministry of Environment and Cooperatives among others.

Care packages are presented to Deputy Director of Community and Social Development, Ann Wigley, left, to Diana Francis, right, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs.