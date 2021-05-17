The Ministry of National Security has sent out an alert to the public of a fraudulent visa approval letter being sent to persons desirous of entering the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

the statement said that the scammers behind this fraudulent letter are posing as officials from the Immigration and Passport Office and attempting to extract payment from recipients of the letter.

“The Ministry of National Security takes St. Kitts and Nevis passport and visa fraud very seriously and will work with its National Securitycounterparts in other territories to end fraudulent practices.”

It said to apply for a St. Kitts and Nevis visa can be done completely online with interested individuals should visit evisa.stkittsnevisonline.com to access the application process.

They said once the online application has been submitted with the required information, the

the applicant will receive an email confirming that the application has been received.

“It takes about 7-10 days to process the application. If additional information is needed by

the Ministry of National Security, the individual or host is contacted. If the application is approved, a confirmation travel letter is sent via email to the

applicant in the form of an Electronic Entry Visa (EEV). It is important to note, however,

that this document does not guarantee entry into the country.”

The Ministry of National Security said it was important to also note that a photo of the applicant is not included in the document and the processing fee is payable to the Immigration Department upon arrival in St. Kitts and Nevis.