Minister of Public Infrastructure, Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, said that his ministry will commission a well in Shadwell in his presentation to Parliament Wednesday.

“(In) this era of climate variability and resultant rainfall deficit, we are having challenges,” Minister Liburd said. “in spite of those challenges, Mr. Speaker, we have moved to provide water especially in the St. Peter’s area.”

According to the minister, the well in Shadwell is expected to provide in excess of 400,000 gallons of water.

“We trust and hope that that will eliminate any problems of shortages (of water) in that area,” he said.

Additionally, Minister Liburd said his ministry has decided to use alternative sources of water supply such as constructing a desalination plant.

“Over two-thirds of the earth’s surface is covered with water Mr. Speaker, but we have been very slow to recognise that and very slow to use that source,” he said.“We are moving towards reverse osmosis or desalination Mr. Speaker, and again [constituency] number eight will be the first beneficiary with the desalination plant over in Keys, Canada, and in Nevis.”

Government Undertakes Major National Public Roads Project

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis embarked upon a national public safety initiative with the installation of island-wide sidewalks to cater to pedestrians, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, said this during the House of Assembly Wednesday.

“I am advised Mr. Speaker that phase two of the island main road project is well advanced, and we have repeated the activities with the small contractors and to date, some sixteen contractors have been engaged to an amount of twenty-five million dollars, going into the pockets of small contractors,” he said.

Minister Liburd said that the engagement of small contractors and workers will have a cascading effect on the economy of St. Kitts and Nevis, especially in the villages.