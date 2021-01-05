BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Post and Urban Development is continuing with the Phase 2 Installation of Traffic Signals throughout St. Kitts. Synergy Engineering Ltd., the contractor on this project, is expected to complete the project by the end of March 2021.

The Public Works Department has identified seven areas where new traffic lights will be installed. One has been earmarked for the junction at Wellington Road and Dickerson Street (near to S. L. Horsford gas station). Others will be placed at the intersection of College Street and Cayon Street and the intersection of College Street and the Bay Road. Four areas along the Bay Road have been identified for traffic lights. These areas are the Port Zante West Roundabout, Port Zante East Roundabout, at the bottom of Sand Down Road, and the intersection in Bird Rock Road (between Best Buy and Cash and Carry).

Most recently, vehicle operators and pedestrians have seen evidence of work on the Bay Road in the vicinity of Port Zante East Roundabout (near the Sands Complex); Port Zante West Roundabout (opposite RAMS Supermarket); and the junction between the Bay Road and College Street Ghaut (between Social Security and Coury’s).

This federally funded project is aligned with the department’s mission to rebuild a resilient roadway infrastructure. It is an extension of Phase 1 as the volume of vehicles continues to increase on our roads. Phase 1 of the Installation of Traffic Signals was completed in January 2018 and the lights were commissioned in February 2018.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis through the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Post, Urban Development and Transport undertook a Traffic Flow Measurement Study in Basseterre in 2016 to determine the need for traffic signals. This study was undertaken by ADeB Consultants of Jamaica. Based on the resulting analysis of this study it was determined that priority should be given to three junctions: Fort Street and Cayon Street; Wellington Road/Pond Road; and Cayon Street, Fort Street; and Bay Road.

The public is encouraged to continue to exercise due care and attention when using the roads and to refrain from vandalizing this equipment.

The Public Works Department appreciates the public’s patience as it works to improve road conditions throughout the island.