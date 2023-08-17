Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship Kicks Off With Sweat Fete.

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 17, 2023 (MMS-SKN) — Pre-launch activities for the new Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, whose motto is ‘Building Businesses, Fuelling Innovation’ kicked off Tuesday evening August 15 with the spectacular All White Silent Sweat Fete, a high-energy, outdoor networking event that was held on the grounds of Port Zante’s cruise passengers arrival area in Basseterre.

Held in collaboration with the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, the All White Silent Sweat Fete which was choreographed by Sweat Master, Mr Elston Nisbett, had a special appearance by Mr Rohani Hughes, better known as AkaiiUSweet, who supported the event by providing wilders music which he explained was high tempo soca, the local version of small island music.

Sweat Master Elston Nisbett leads participants in the energy-sapping All White Silent Sweat Fete at Port Zante. Clockwise from top show the first three pictures when participants were outside, while the last picture shows participants inside the passenger arrival hall.

Among AkaiiUSweet’s popular wilders music titles that were on offer, and highly appreciated by the energetic participants, included ‘Bruk it set it’ and ‘Bounce and roll it’.

When the event started at 5:30 p.m., sky was heavily overcast and only the participants were brave enough to venture out. Skies opened up at exactly 6:00 p.m. sending a few of the participants scampering for cover while the rest, including Mr Elston Nisbett continued in the rain.

Clockwise from top: Ambassador H.E. Kenny Douglas watching; Assistant Secretary, Ms Leah Crag-Chaderton, with AkaiiUSweet; Some of the participants took shelter under shops’ canopy when it started raining; Ministry staff at the end of the event.

Some of the winners in the various categories of the All White Silent Sweat Fete receive their prizes from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Ms Delrine Taylor.

Shortly thereafter, they moved into the cruise passengers’ arrival hall in Port Zante and continued the Sweat Fete. They performed under the roof for at least half an hour before they returned back to the open space where the event continued.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who contributed to the resounding success of the All-White Silent Sweat Fete!” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Ms Delrine Taylor, who also took part. “Your unwavering support, dedication, and enthusiasm played an integral role in making this event an unforgettable experience for all.”

The entire staff of the Ministry was present and took part in the Sweat Fete led by Ms Taylor, and had its own squad. They included the Director, Mr Philip Browne; Assistant Secretary, Ms Leah Crag-Chaderton, who played the role of master of ceremonies; and Senior Business Advisor from the Small Business Development Centre, Mrs Kyla Gibson-Dore.

Giving support to the participants and indeed the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and in particular the Small Business Development Centre, St. Kitts, was Ambassador His Excellency Kenny Douglas, who watched the event from the side-lines.

The Permanent Secretary thanked the event’s main collaborator, the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, which was represented by Manager, Business Relations and Support Unit, Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, Ms Giselle Williams, who was accompanied by Manager, Operations and Customer Relations, Ms Veronica Boddie.

Ms Taylor also thanked telecommunications provider Digicel, noting that the collaboration and sponsorship by the two organisations greatly enhanced the event. She noted: “Your commitment to our community is truly commendable.”

She also thanked Sweat Master Elston Nisbett, AkaiiUSweet, DJ Rubbers, DJ Tero SKN for providing headphones used by the participants, the Urban Development Corporation, the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority for the their support, and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources for their involvement and contributions that added an enriching dimension to the event, “highlighting the diverse strengths of our community.”

Courtesy of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, prizes were dished out by Ms Taylor to the outstanding Silent Sweat Fete participants in the following categories: Energy Ken, Hype Barbie, Best Dressed Female, Best Dressed Male, Push-up King, Push-up Queen, Sweat Titan, Sweat Goddess, and Ultimate Sweat Squad.

Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship pre-launch activities continue this evening (Thursday August 17) with the 2nd Community Business Meeting in the Community Business Series, that will be held at the Key’s Community Centre starting at 6:00 p.m.

According to the Director in the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Mr Philip Browne, the event aims to foster collaboration, dialogue, and growth within the country’s small business community.

“The Ministry is proud to partner with esteemed organisations such as the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, Inland Revenue Department, the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, and DCash to create a platform where business owners can engage in open discussions and share valuable insights,” said Mr Browne.