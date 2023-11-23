Ministry Of Small Business And Entrepreneurship To Host Key Community Business Meeting In Basseterre On November 30th

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Small Business & Entrepreneurship, the business support arm for the Government, in its quest to help further develop the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise sector (MSME), has planned a Community Business Meeting at the McKnight Community Center on November 30th, 2023, commencing at 6:00 pm sharp.

This meeting forms part of the Ministry’s strategy to foster the development of the sector. The intention therefore, is to engage potential and existing entrepreneurs in discussions regarding the successful establishment and/or continued operation of their business venture.

Presentations will be made by personnel of the Ministry along with a representative from the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Inland Revenue Department, the St. Christopher & Nevis Social Security Board, Dcash and the Consumer Affairs Department

These presentations will provide an overview of the technical assistance offered by the Ministry, financing options of the Development Bank and how to remain compliant with the Inland Revenue Department and the Social Security Board. In addition, Dcash will outline the digital payment options available to small business while the Consumer Affairs Department expounds on consumer rights.

The general public, especially those of the McKnight Community and surrounding areas, are invited to attend this informative information sharing session.