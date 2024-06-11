Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs Set to Host a Press Conference to Unveil the LIFT Programme: Empowering Families for a Brighter Tomorrow

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs is proud to announce its upcoming Press Conference, aimed at shedding light on the Livelihood Improvement Family Transformation (LIFT) Programme. This event, operating under the theme “Empowering Families: Unveiling the LIFT Initiative,” is scheduled for Thursday, June 13th, 2024, commencing at 10:00 am, at the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Conference Room.

Led by the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Minister of State responsible for Social Development and Gender Affairs, and Permanent Secretary Ms. Azilla Clarke, the Press Conference seeks to provide clarity and generate awareness during this crucial transitional phase.

LIFT, an innovative social assistance initiative, provides much-needed relief for families facing economic challenges. By leveraging the best practices from the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) and the Mould, Empower, Nurture, and Direct (MEND), LIFT offers enhanced features and more streamlined assistance to society’s most vulnerable.

The program aims to stabilize vulnerable households and promote self-reliance. LIFT ensures help reaches those in need through strict eligibility criteria, thorough assessments, and careful monitoring, fostering sustainable communities.

In addition to LIFT, the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs offers several other social assistance programmes, including Food Voucher Assistance, School Uniform Assistance, Medical Assistance, Burial Assistance, and Shelter Services. Individuals seeking further information about these invaluable resources are encouraged to contact the Ministry at (869) 467-1275/1020.