The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the government of St. Kitts and Nevis apologized Monday for a break-in that took place at the Warner Park Stadium that led to the loss of property and the postponement of some highly anticipated cricket games.

“Words cannot express how truly sorry we are for the frustration, inconveniences, and anxiety experienced by all those directly and indirectly affected by this unfortunate incident. This is especially saddening because the actions of the person(s) responsible do not, in any way, represent our values, what we stand for or who we are as a people,” the Ministry said in a press release.

The Ministry also assured the public it is taking the matter seriously and that justice will be pursued aggressively with every resource available to do so. The Ministry said it is working with law enforcement to investigate the matter and bring justice to the perpetrators. The investigation is ongoing.

The Ministry is also carrying out an internal assessment of the situation to gather insights into how it can enhance security and prevent a repetition of this occurrence and has begun implementing immediate corrective steps as part of a comprehensive plan to provide better security at the Warner Park facility.

The Ministry regrets all inconveniences regarding postponed games and will provide an update when a new schedule is determined.