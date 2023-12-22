Ministry Of Tourism Hosts “Caroling By The Sea” For Cruise Passengers

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information is pleased to announce the hosting of Caroling by the Sea on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

The inaugural event was held in 2022 and was well received by cruise ship passengers of the vessels in port. Given this success, the Ministry of Tourism has decided to make the event an annual feature for the cruise sector and will form part of the efforts aimed at enhancing the cruise passenger experience.

The event will also highlight the importance of the creative sector to cruise tourism and the many ways in which cruise passengers may get to experience Saint Lucia’s culture.

Caroling by the Sea will take place from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Point Seraphine Duty-Free Shopping Complex and La Place Carenage Shopping Complex for the enjoyment of passengers from the Marella Voyager, Britannia, and Silver Dawn cruise vessels.

Featured performances for Caroling by the Sea will be executed by the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School’s Choir, Augier Primary School’s Choir, Cam Dancers, and Youth Aflame Dancers.

The Ministry of Tourism anticipates that the event will provide yet another opportunity to incorporate Saint Lucian talent and culture into the cruise product offering by encouraging young persons to be part of the experience afforded to passengers.