Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information announces the commencement of 2024 National Tourism Public Speaking Competition

The Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information is once again hosting its annual National Tourism Public Speaking Competition.

The main objective of this competition is to select the most outstanding speaker to be the Junior Minister for Tourism and thereafter represent Saint Lucia at the 2024 Regional Tourism Youth Congress during the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) State of the Industry Conference in the Cayman Islands in September 2024.

The National Tourism Public Speaking Competition will comprise of two segments, namely:

The pre-selection process: This allows all participants to showcase their personalities, national pride and passion for the tourism sector in a 2-minute video expressing what makes them uniquely Saint Lucian.

The Grand Competition: The final component of the competition mirrors the CTO Board of Directors meeting, where students with the top 10 ranked videos in the pre-selection process are eligible to participate. All students are required to prepare and come ready to present their ideas on one of four tourism-related topics. Students will be evaluated on Content, Level of Preparedness, Delivery, and Language.

The emerging winner will not only hold the coveted title of Junior Minister for Tourism but will also win an all-expense paid trip to the Cayman Islands to attend the CTO Youth Congress, cash, electronic devices and other fabulous prizes.

The Ministry of Tourism therefore encourages all young talented students ages 14 – 17 with a keen interest in the tourism sector to participate in this year’s competition.