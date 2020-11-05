BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A number of activities have been put in place to celebrate Tourism Month 2020, according to Tourism Events Planning Manager within the Ministry of Tourism Allister Williams.

“Activities are geared toward highlighting some of the tourism developments, the vision for tourism in St. Kitts, and to encourage the general populace to do what it can to help to preserve and to protect the industry,” said Williams.

Tourism Month kicked off with a church service on Sunday, November 1, at the Faith Tabernacle Church. Williams said this was to “give thanks for the industry thus far and for our plans as we reopen for the rebuilding of the industry.”

On November 2, Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, addressed the nation. The minister focused on the reopening of the borders and what everyone can do collectively to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

For the entire month of November, the Travel Approved Seal training will be held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Interested persons are asked to call the Ministry of Tourism to register.

Upcoming events include:

Saturday, November 7 at 9:00 a.m., the Ministry of Tourism and the Department of Energy will partner to hold a Tourism and Energy Bar Hop. The event will start at the Department of Energy’s office at Needsmust. Bulbs and information will be distributed and the Ministry of Tourism will describe its plastic-free initiative.

Tuesday, November 10 at 5:00 p.m., there will be an Energize Socacise session with Mr. Bagnall. This will also be in partnership with the Department of Energy. It will take place at the Flow Grounds.

Wednesday, November 11 at 8 p.m., there will be a Family Feud, Tourism Edition held at Vibes Beach Bar.

Saturday, November 14, there will be the Heart of St. Kitts Beach Clean-up.

Wednesday, November 18, there will be the Community Tourism Training Workshop.

Wednesday, November 25, there will be an Unveiling of the Rails to Trails Signage.

Saturday, November 28, there will be a Hike and Lime from Station Street, Old Road, to Wingfield Heights.

Sunday, November 29, there will be a Tourism Tasting Showcase.

More information on these events will be shared at a later date.