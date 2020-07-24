CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – A revised schedule has been announced by the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration regarding a series of COVID-19 sensitization sessions for all employees in the Hospitality Industry on Nevis.
In anticipation of the reopening of the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Health, will be conducting a series of COVID-19 sensitization sessions for ALL employees in the Hospitality Industry.
The first phase of training will begin on Monday July 27 for hotels, guest houses, and villa operations with the exception of the Four Seasons Resort. All training will take place at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).
Please take note of the following revised schedule and be guided accordingly. Because of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols we must adhere to the schedule as set. However, if you are unable to attend at your slotted time period kindly call the Nevis Tourism Authority at 469-7550/1042.
Date: July 27
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Who should attend?
All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April 2020:
Nisbet Plantation
Mount Nevis Hotel
Date: July 27
Time: 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Who should attend?
All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April 2020:
Hermitage Plantation Inn
Golden Rock Inn
Montpelier Plantation
Date: July 28
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Who should attend?
All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April 2020:
Oualie Beach Resort
Paradise Beach Villas
Date: July 28
Time: 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Who should attend?
All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to the closure of our borders:
Hamilton Beach Villas
Nelson Spring Villas
Nevis Style Realty
Deon & Associates
Date: July 29
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Who should attend?
All those persons who working or worked at the following establishments prior to the closure of our borders:
Nevis Houses / Suzanne Gordon
All Guest Houses
Chiverton Villas
Kay Loomis
Hart of Nevis
Fire Fly Cottage
Zenith Chrishi Beach