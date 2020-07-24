CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – A revised schedule has been announced by the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration regarding a series of COVID-19 sensitization sessions for all employees in the Hospitality Industry on Nevis.

In anticipation of the reopening of the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Health, will be conducting a series of COVID-19 sensitization sessions for ALL employees in the Hospitality Industry.

The first phase of training will begin on Monday July 27 for hotels, guest houses, and villa operations with the exception of the Four Seasons Resort. All training will take place at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

Please take note of the following revised schedule and be guided accordingly. Because of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols we must adhere to the schedule as set. However, if you are unable to attend at your slotted time period kindly call the Nevis Tourism Authority at 469-7550/1042.

Date: July 27

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April 2020:

Nisbet Plantation

Mount Nevis Hotel

Date: July 27

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April 2020:

Hermitage Plantation Inn

Golden Rock Inn

Montpelier Plantation

Date: July 28

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April 2020:

Oualie Beach Resort

Paradise Beach Villas

Date: July 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to the closure of our borders:

Hamilton Beach Villas

Nelson Spring Villas

Nevis Style Realty

Deon & Associates

Date: July 29

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who working or worked at the following establishments prior to the closure of our borders:

Nevis Houses / Suzanne Gordon

All Guest Houses

Chiverton Villas

Kay Loomis

Hart of Nevis

Fire Fly Cottage

Zenith Chrishi Beach