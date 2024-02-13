Ministry Of Youth Development And Sports Receives Donation

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports received a donation of sporting goods from SimplyHelp Foundation on Friday, February 9, 2024.

SimplyHelp Foundation is a US-registered non-profit that was founded in 2000 by Taiwanese-American, Mrs. Tina Bow.

During last Friday morning’s official handover ceremony held in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports conference room, H.E. Peter Chia-Yen Chen, Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, presented samples of the donated items to Hon. Kenson Casimir, Minister for Youth Development and Sport.

“As we are about to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Independence in Saint Lucia and Lunar New Year in Taiwan, I am very delighted to present a collection of sport goods from SimplyHelp Foundation, to showcase our ongoing solidarity and commitment,” Ambassador Chen said. “The Taiwan Government and SimplyHelp Foundation have been working closely on humanitarian relief in Saint Lucia since 2015, and, this year, we managed to collect basketballs, handballs, skateboards and surfboards intended to support the development of alternative sports in Saint Lucia, and to encourage more young talents in various sport sectors.”

Ambassador Chen also commended Hon. Casimir and Permanent Secretary Mary Wilfred’s continuous contribution on sport development, stating that their dedication and efforts will not only create positive impacts in youth or athletes, but also transform the communities and society of Saint Lucia.

“Taiwan is very proud to be part of Saint Lucia’s endeavors of social and sport initiatives, and will continue to collaborate with Hon. Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and the Saint Lucia Government for the betterment of people in Saint Lucia,” Ambassador Chen added. “I can’t wait to see more Saint Lucian athletes set records and step on the global stage.”

Hon. Kenson Casimir, Minister for Youth Development and Sports, thanked Ambassador Chen for the generous donation from SimplyHelp Foundation, noting that having great relationships are important for a better world.

“The relationship that I personally have with the Republic of China (Taiwan) since being Minister for Sports, in seeing the vision for what it is that we want to do to really deal with all our social issues, including crime and deviant behaviour, they’ve really come on board in major ways to assist,” Hon. Casimir said.

Hon. Casimir said the establishment of an Alternative Sports Desk was one of the Ministry’s priorities as a way to create avenues for people involved in alternative sports such as dominoes, skateboarding, chess, and other disciplines.

“I’m really thankful for the efforts to partner with SimplyHelp Foundation to bring down those sporting equipment that we can now pass on in our inner communities to ensure that our young people can continue to flourish in what they love,” Hon. Casimir said.

Also present at the official handover ceremony were other Ministry officials, including Ms. Mary Wilfred, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports.