Ministry Of Youth Empowerment, Ageing And Disabilities Launches Three Seniors’ Day Centres

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities has successfully launched three new Seniors’ Day Centres namely Tabernacle, Lodge, and Sandy Point during a brief but meaningful ceremony on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Sandy Point.

The Honourable Isalean Phillip, Minister of State with responsibility for Youth Empowerment, Ageing, and Disabilities, delivered brief remarks at the event, expressing her enthusiasm for the expansion of the Seniors’ Day Programme. She emphasised the government’s commitment to senior citizens, highlighting the leadership of the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley.

“The expansion of this programme is really a demonstration of the commitment that this administration has, under the leadership of the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, who are both very much caring in terms of when it comes to our seniors and they are very serious about making sure that we put things in place to ensure that all of us, especially you in your golden years, are ageing actively, well and with dignity,” said Minister Phillip.

Honourable Phillip outlined the benefits of these programmes, stating that they are established in communities to provide a space for seniors to socialise, gain information, and stay connected with their representatives and government ministers.

The Seniors’ Day Programme was initially in three communities – St. Pauls, Newtown, and St. Peters – across St. Kitts on March 20, 2023. The programme operates in East Basseterre, St. Peter’s, and St. Paul’s on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, respectively from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants engage in various fun and educational activities, including discussions on topics such as proper foot care for diabetics, healthy eating, financial management, and disaster preparedness.

“I am really pleased to know that you are enjoying it and you’re capitalising on all of the opportunities and that we are finally here,” she added.

She further expressed her satisfaction with the programme’s expansion and the positive feedback received from participants.

Minister Phillip extended her gratitude to the organisers and stakeholders who played a crucial role in ensuring the successful opening of the centres.