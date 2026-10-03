Missing man Vincent ‘Sunny’ Douglas found dead at Lamberts Estate

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 3, 2026)

The search for missing St. Kitts resident Vincent “Sunny” Douglas ended tragically on Saturday morning after his body was discovered at Lamberts Estate.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force said Douglas’ remains were located at approximately 8 a.m. on October 3 during a coordinated search operation.

The search involved officers from the RSCNPF, personnel from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force and members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Unit.

According to police, no obvious signs of foul play were observed at the scene. An autopsy has been requested to formally determine the cause of death.

The RSCNPF extended condolences to Douglas’ family and friends and thanked members of the public who shared information and assisted authorities throughout the search.