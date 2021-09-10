The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported a magnitude 5.1 quake in Guadeloupe near Abymes, Guadeloupe.

The earthquake hit in the evening on Thursday, September 9th, 2021, at 8:43 pm local time at a moderately shallow depth of 46 km.

The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

Our monitoring service identified a second report from France’s Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS) which listed the quake at magnitude 4.9. A third agency, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), reported the same quake at magnitude 5.2.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.

Weak shaking might have been felt in Anse-Bertrand (pop. 5,100) located 65 km from the epicenter, Abymes (pop. 63,100) 81 km away, Baie-Mahault (pop. 30,600) 87 km away, Saint John (pop. 24,200) 89 km away, Codrington (pop. 1,300) 120 km away, and Basse-Terre (pop. 11,500) 120 km away.