Significant 5.0 quake hits near Les Abymes, Guadeloupe

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred early morning on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022, at 4:03 am local time near Les Abymes, Guadeloupe, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a moderately shallow depth of 58 km. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

Our monitoring service identified a second report from France’s Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS) which listed the quake at magnitude 5.0 as well. A third agency, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), reported the same quake at magnitude 5.2.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.

Weak shaking might have been felt in Anse-Bertrand (pop. 5,100) located 30 km from the epicenter, Les Abymes (pop. 63,100) 51 km away, La Baie Mahault (pop. 30,600) 54 km away, Saint John (pop. 24,200) 68 km away, and Basse Terre (pop. 11,500) 88 km away.

