Moderate Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Near Guadeloupe

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake has struck near Abymes, Guadeloupe. The tremor was recorded early morning on Thursday, May 26th, 2022, at 4:17 am local time.

It had an intermediate depth of 144 km below the surface.

The event was filed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the first seismological agency to report it.

According to preliminary calculations, we do not expect that the quake was felt by many people and did not cause any damage.

In Sainte-Rose (pop. 20,200, 8 km away), La Baie Mahault (pop. 30,600, 10 km away), Abymes (pop. 63,100, 15 km away), Pointe-à-Pitre (pop. 18,300, 15 km away), Petit-Bourg (pop. 25,000, 18 km away), Le Gosier (pop. 28,700, 21 km away), Basse-Terre (pop. 11,500, 41 km away), and Saint John (pop. 24,200, 89 km away), the quake was probably not felt.