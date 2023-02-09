Moderate Strength Quakes Felt in T&T, Antigua Region

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 rattled several parts of Trinidad on Wednesday morning, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of West Indies, said that the quake, which occurred at 6.31 am, had a depth of eight kilometres and was located Latitude: 10.72N, Longitude: 61.88W.

The SRC said that the tremor was felt 41 km west of the capital, Port of Spain, 67 km west of Arima, and 70km west of San Fernando, the second most populous municipality in Trinidad, south of the capital.

The SRC also announced that a quake with a magnitude 3.5 had been recorded four seconds after midnight on Wednesday, affecting the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and the French islands of Guadeloupe.