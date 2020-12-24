BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A new vaccine from Moderna has come on-stream to protect individuals from contracting COVID-19, according to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, during the December 23 National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Press Briefing.



“This Moderna vaccine is highly protective against COVID-19 and has been approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” said Dr. Laws. “However, emergency authorization is not the same as a full approval. It allows an experimental vaccine to be used if there is evidence that its potential benefits outweigh its risks, while more data is collected to apply for full approval.



“In other words, all individuals who have received either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the United Kingdom or the U.S and along with the Moderna vaccine, have to log on to their phones and send information to the US Center for Disease Control on a daily basis.

“They have to provide information regarding their health status having received the vaccine,” she said. “Live data is being collected on these two vaccine candidates as time elapses.”

It was noted that the Moderna vaccine has an efficacy rate of 94.1 percent in a trial of 30,000 people.

“The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is similar to the Moderna vaccine in terms of use,” said Dr. Laws.” However, there are some notable differences based on data from the trials. The Moderna vaccine produced more evidence that its vaccine can prevent severe disease.

“After people receive the vaccine it prevents them from getting moderate to severe COVID-19 disease and prevents mortality,” said Dr. Laws. “A second difference is that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine started to protect against the coronavirus within about 10 days of the first dose. However, based on data from the Moderna trial, this may not be the case.

“It is still unknown how long immunity will last after a person receives a vaccine,” she said. “Another puzzle is whether the vaccine can prevent people from spreading the disease. New data from Moderna suggest that its vaccine may reduce transmission.

“Over the next three to five months, as they continue to collect live data, from individuals who have received these vaccines, the scientists are hopeful that the data gap will be filled,” said Dr. Laws.

Common side effects of the vaccine include fever, fatigue, and headache. Both trials show that few persons developed temporary facial paralysis called Bell’s palsy.

“The scientists are not sure if the vaccines have caused this or, it may have been a coincidence because it’s not unusual for someone to develop Bell’s palsy having experienced viral infection,” said Dr. Laws. “The US Federal Drug Administration is tracking the Bell’s palsy as the vaccines are rolled out.”

It is expected that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to the Caribbean Member States by the second quarter of 2021.