Omicron & delta cause COVID-19 cases to surge on Montserrat
Dillon De Shong’
Loop
Montserrat’s Ministry of Health and Social Services received confirmation that the highly infectious omicron and delta variants of coronavirus (COVID-19) are circulating in the community.
The island is currently experiencing a surge of infections and that forced authorities to send samples to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) lab in Trinidad for genomic sequencing.
The samples were made up of both imported and locally contracted infections.
Ministry officials are unable to say which variant is the dominant strain. According to the Pan American Health Organisation, omicron has been found in at least 42 countries and territories in the region.
“In light of this latest update, the Ministry of Health is repeating the need for continued caution. All residents should wear face coverings in public spaces, preferable high filtration masks such as surgical masks or kn95. Additionally, persons should continue to social distance and practice frequent hand sanitization. It is also imperative that persons exhibiting flu-like symptoms, self-isolate and seek medical attention by calling 496-7437 or 493-4755,” the ministry said in a statement.
Was anti-African racism why Omicron data was ignored?
South African scientists – praised internationally for first detecting the Omicron variant – have accused Western nations of ignoring early evidence that the new Covid variant was “dramatically” milder than previous versions. Two of South Africa’s most prominent coronavirus experts told the BBC that Western scepticism about their work could be construed as “racist” – or at least a refusal “to believe the science because it came from Africa”.