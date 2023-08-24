Moonwalk! Now India’s Lunar Rover Pragyaan Is Strolling Around The Moon Looking For Water.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has said that the rover will move at a speed of 1cm per second – with each step it will also leave on the Moon’s surface the imprint of Isro’s logo and emblem embossed on its six wheels.

The landing coincides with the start of a lunar day – a day on the Moon equals a little over four weeks on Earth and this will mean the lander and rover will have 14 days of sunlight to charge their batteries.

Once night falls, they will discharge and stop working. It is not yet clear whether they will come back to life when the next lunar day starts.

The lander is also carrying several scientific instruments which will help find out what goes on the Moon’s surface and above and below it.

The Moon is thought to hold important minerals but one of the major goals of Chandrayaan-3 is to hunt for water – scientists say the huge craters in the south pole region which are permanently in shadow hold ice which could support human habitation on the Moon in future.

It could also be used for supplying propellant for spacecraft headed to Mars and other distant destinations.

