La Paz, Dec 18 (Prensa Latina) Members of the government installed after the coup d'etat against indigenous president Evo Morales responded to his announcement that he may return to Bolivia with threats of imprisoning him. Morales is now in Argentina where he has been granted political asylum. Communication Minister Roxana Lizarraga and Interior Minister Arturo Murillo agreed on Tuesday on that response following Morales' statements about his possible return. Lizarraga said that if Morales returns to Bolivia, he will be submitted to trial to answer for the alleged electoral fraud that was used as a pretext to force him to resign, and for supporting protests against the coup. In a policy denounced as criminalization of the right to protest and the political opposition, Morales, former vice president Alvaro Garcia Linera and other former ministers of his government have been accused of terrorism and sedition following the widespread the demonstrations against the coupmongers. For his part, Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said on a visit to the United States that 'in the next few hours' an arrest warrant will be issued against Evo Morales, currently exiled in Argentina. The coup regime, headed by self-declared president Jeanine Añez, normalized diplomatic relations with Washington, which were reduced to the charge d'affaires level by Morales, due to constant US interference in Bolivian internal affairs.