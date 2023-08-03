More Global Warming? Delta Airlines Aircraft Tires Catch Fire And Burst While Landing At Atlanta.

- Advertisement -

A Delta Airlines plane had to evacuate 190 passengers on the tarmac (concrete) of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after its tires caught fire and burst when an incoming flight from Boston landed on Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. 1 passenger has been injured.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m.(ET)when Delta Flight 1437 from Boston experienced a blowout in its left main gear tires as it touched down in Atlanta, the FAA said in a statement.

A passenger on the Boeing 757 sent a photo and a video to 11Alive, a local news station, showing people sliding down the emergency chute of the plane to escape the flames.

Bruce Campbell, who was on board the flight, praised the Delta crew and the airport first responders for their professionalism and quick response.

“The Delta team was extremely organized and professional with no panic,” Campbell told 11Alive. “There are probably 100 ground safety personnel here and 20 vehicles, so the response was amazing.”

Passengers were forced to evacuate a @Delta plane at #Atlanta‘s airport tonight. Officials say a tire blew during landing which sparked a fire. At least one injury reported. Here’s ATC audio from the incident. Audio shortened for time.@FOX5Atlanta Link: https://t.co/fTzG2YjPgN pic.twitter.com/pJV8dhPsvd — Tyler Fingert (@TylerFingert) August 2, 2023

Delta Air Lines issued a statement apologizing to the customers for the experience and thanking the flight crew and the airport staff for their efforts.

“We appreciate the efforts of our flight crew and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport first responders to manage through the safe landing of flight 1437 at our hub this afternoon.

“Initial reports indicate that one of the aircraft’s tires blew upon landing and components of the landing gear were hot. Customers evacuated via emergency slides and are being moved to the terminal via bus.

“We apologize to each for this experience – nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew,” the statement read.

According to FOX 5 in Atlanta, one person was injured in the incident, but their condition was not disclosed.

