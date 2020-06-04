|Protests more subdued; 3 more officers charged in Floyd’s death; 8:46 becomes a potent symbol of police brutality
Protests in cities across America condemning racism and police abuses after the death of George Floyd have remained large in numbers but overwhelmingly peaceful and significantly more subdued.
Prosecutors charged three more police officers and filed a new, tougher charge against the officer at the center of the case. The most serious charge filed was an accusation of second-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck.
The three other officers at the scene were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
8 minutes, 46 seconds: In the protest movement surrounding Floyd’s death, that time span has become an important symbol. 8:46 is how long prosecutors say the 46-year-old black man was pinned to the ground under a white police officer’s knee before he died last week. Protesters have seized on the detail as a quiet way to honor Floyd at a time of angry and sometimes violent clashes with police, report Kathleen Hennessey and Steve LeBlanc from Minneapolis.
George Floyd Memorials: Services to honor him are taking place in three cities over six days. Mourners in the communities where he was born, grew up and died will each have a chance to pay their respects. The organizers want to acknowledge the meaning Floyd had in life to his large family and the broader meaning he has assumed in death. The first service is today in Minneapolis. Other services will be held in Raeford, North Carolina, and Houston, reports Nomaan Merchant.
Autopsy: The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office released the full autopsy report on Floyd, which noted he had previously tested positive for COVID-19, but was apparently asymptomatic.
Coordinated Thefts: Police say many smash-and-grab thefts that coincided with protests have been carried out by caravans of well-coordinated criminals capitalizing on chaos. They use social media to communicate with each other and do things to distract and throw police off their trail. The wave of crime followed largely peaceful demonstrations and was widely condemned.
Georgia Deadly Shooting: Also today, three Georgia men charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery are due in court. A judge scheduled a hearing to determine whether authorities have sufficient evidence to send the case to a trial court. Arbery was slain Feb. 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and gave chase when they spotted the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood.
|Amid virus, those in India’s largest slum help one another; Global vaccine summit in UK
India’s largest slum holds no secrets. In the tightly packed lanes of Dharavi in Mumbai, news about the first person from the neighborhood to be hospitalized with the coronavirus rocketed through an area that is home to around a million of the city’s poorest residents.
Knowing that their neighborhood is often ignored by authorities, community activists quickly jumped into action, first trying to get the families of those infected tested and quarantined and then working to feed those affected by the pandemic’s economic fallout, Yirmiyan Arthur reports.
Guarding against the virus has proven difficult in a neighborhood where most lack running water or private bathrooms. “These people have to come out twice a day, for food and to use the toilets. So you can imagine how tough it is to practice social distancing,” one official told the AP.
India and Pakistan have both recorded a spike in new infections and deaths.
Global Vaccine Summit: The United Kingdom is hosting the conference today in London. There will be keynote addresses by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. You can find updates on that later today and all the rest of AP’s Virus Outbreak coverage here.
US Unemployment Benefits: The Labor Department will report on the number of people who applied last week at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Updates on those numbers ahead of what’s expected to be a grim May employment report Friday in AP Business News here. Unemployment could near 20%. And potentially fewer than half of all adults may be working.
More from the AP Global and U.S. teams:
- Stranded at Sea: While countries across the world have imposed lockdowns, shut borders and suspended international flights, merchant ship crews have become unintended collateral damage. About 150,000 seafarers are stranded in need of crew changes, They have been described as a “forgotten army,” Elena Becatoros and Theodora Tongas report.
- Life Without Tourists: Barcelona’s residents have the city all to themselves for once. The pandemic has given them a rare chance to enjoy landmarks including the iconic Las Ramblas promenade without hordes of outside visitors. But they are doing so with mixed emotions, as many who have increasingly come to begrudge mass tourism feel the economic severity of living without the much-needed revenue it brings.
- Clogged Sewers: Blockages in sewers and storm water drains are increasing as home-bound Americans are seeking alternatives to bathroom tissue because of occasional shortages, while stepping up efforts to sanitize their dwellings and themselves with disposable wipes and masks.
- Viral Questions: Can I get COVID-19 through my eyes or ears? The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at FactCheck.AP.org. See previous questions here.
