Protests in cities across America condemning racism and police abuses after the death of George Floyd have remained large in numbers but overwhelmingly peaceful and significantly more subdued.

Prosecutors charged three more police officers and filed a new, tougher charge against the officer at the center of the case. The most serious charge filed was an accusation of second-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck.

The three other officers at the scene were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Police say a New York City officer on patrol was ambushed by a man in Brooklyn who walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck, setting off a struggle in which the assailant was shot and two other officers suffered gunshot injuries to their hands. The bloodshed happened about four hours after an 8 p.m. curfew.

An AP tally shows that more than 10,000 people have now been arrested in protests decrying racism and police brutality.

Demonstrators march to U.S. Capitol during peaceful protests in Washington amid show of force from federal law enforcement agencies.

California authorities are praising thousands of peaceful protesters who have thronged streets but they also have filed criminal charges against more than 100 people accused of looting and violence.

Leaders in Seattle seeking to address concerns raised by protesters have abruptly ended a city-wide curfew in place for days amid massive demonstrations.

8 minutes, 46 seconds: In the protest movement surrounding Floyd’s death, that time span has become an important symbol. 8:46 is how long prosecutors say the 46-year-old black man was pinned to the ground under a white police officer’s knee before he died last week. Protesters have seized on the detail as a quiet way to honor Floyd at a time of angry and sometimes violent clashes with police, report Kathleen Hennessey and Steve LeBlanc from Minneapolis.

George Floyd Memorials: Services to honor him are taking place in three cities over six days. Mourners in the communities where he was born, grew up and died will each have a chance to pay their respects. The organizers want to acknowledge the meaning Floyd had in life to his large family and the broader meaning he has assumed in death. The first service is today in Minneapolis. Other services will be held in Raeford, North Carolina, and Houston, reports Nomaan Merchant.

Autopsy: The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office released the full autopsy report on Floyd, which noted he had previously tested positive for COVID-19, but was apparently asymptomatic.

Coordinated Thefts: Police say many smash-and-grab thefts that coincided with protests have been carried out by caravans of well-coordinated criminals capitalizing on chaos. They use social media to communicate with each other and do things to distract and throw police off their trail. The wave of crime followed largely peaceful demonstrations and was widely condemned.

Georgia Deadly Shooting: Also today, three Georgia men charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery are due in court. A judge scheduled a hearing to determine whether authorities have sufficient evidence to send the case to a trial court. Arbery was slain Feb. 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and gave chase when they spotted the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood.