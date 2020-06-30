St. Kitts & Nevis, recently lauded by the BBC and Sky News for its response to the pandemic, has now been included in Tripoto’s list of “8 Countries that have Beaten CoronaVirus.”

In a video appearing on their social media pages, Tripoto states that these countries are now free of the virus with no active cases and have set an example for the rest of the world.

“It is gratifying to be recognized once again for our success in containing and controlling the spread of the virus once it was imported to our shores,” said the Hon. Lindsay F.P Grant, Minister of Tourism & Transport for St. Kitts & Nevis. “This is entirely due to the early and aggressive “All Society Approach” we took at the advisement of our medical experts including mask-wearing in public, social distancing and sanitization protocols to ensure everyone’s health and safety.”

Ms. Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, added, “Having now reported no new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 67 days, we are carefully planning for the time when it is deemed safe for people to travel internationally once again.

“This new distinction of being one of just eight countries in the world that have, as the video says, ‘won the war’ against the first wave of the virus amplifies our message and helps us spread the word that St. Kitts is a safe, uncrowded and and fun boutique experience for travelers looking ahead to their long-awaited post-pandemic trips.”

The other 7 destinations included in the list were Fiji, Montenegro, the Seychelles, Papua New Guinea, Holy See (Vatican City), and East Timor. To view the video, visit Tripoto’s social media pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Tripoto is a global community of travelers and platform for travelers from around the world to share and discover real, actionable, crowd-sourced travel stories and itineraries.

St. Kitts & Nevis was the last country in the Americas to confirm a case of the virus and among the first to report all cases having recovered with no deaths resulting from it. While it is the smallest independent country in the Western Hemisphere, the Federation has one of the highest testing rates among CARICOM nations and in the Eastern Caribbean and uses only the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test which is the gold standard of testing.