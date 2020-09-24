BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — One hundred and sixteen students, who will attend the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis on September 23, via a charter flight from Miami.

In a few more days another charter from San Juan will bring in an additional eight students. This would be the third batch of students coming to the Federation to attend the RUSVM.

Speaking at the National Emergency Operations Centre September 23 press briefing, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, reminded the public that there are procedures still in place for the arrival of the students.

“These students would have received their pre-arrival RTPCR Test in Miami. They would have been sampled on Monday. The results would have been returned all negative and they would have arrived in country. They will be tested upon arrival,” she said.

Dr. Laws said a Ministry of Health team is on campus awaiting the arrival of the students for testing.

“They will receive a test upon arrival,” said Dr. Laws. “They will go into compulsory quarantine for 14 days on the RUSVM campus and then on day 14 of quarantine they will be tested again.”

Dr. Laws said it is only when the students receive a negative RTPCR test will they be discharged from quarantine and will be allowed to integrate into the general population within the Federation.