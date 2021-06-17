Management of the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority, (SCASPA), wishes to advise, that as of today, 17 June, 2021, four (4) employees have tested positive for Coronavirus. These persons are currently in Isolation and SCASPA is assisting the Health Authorities and the COVID 19 Task Force with contact tracing.

As per the Covid-19 protocols, exposed employees were asked to self-quarantine pending contact tracing by the Health Officials. To date, thirty-one (31) employees have been quarantined, seventeen (17) of which have been released.

Additionally, at present, 63.596 of SCASPA staff have been vaccinated with the first dose and we are continuing our efforts to get most of our staff members vaccinated.

We wish to remind you, however, that as stakeholders operating on the Ports, you are susceptible to contracting and spreading the Coronavirus. Given this, you are strongly encouraged to vaccinate, if medically cleared, and to take all required actions that would protect you and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Moreover, we wish to allay any concerns associated with the positive cases and give the assurance that paramount in our efforts will be the health and safety of all employees and users of our air and seaports.

SCASPA Management