Key Largo,Florida- A wooden boat packed with migrants from Haiti arrived in the shallow waters off the exclusive Ocean Reef Club gated community in north Key Largo Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Initial reports estimate between 150 and 200 people were on board the vessel when it stopped in the shallow water off Ocean Reef Club after 1 p.m., said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The people are part of a large migrant group that arrived on a wooden boat that day. More than a hundred people on the boat swam to shore moments after the vessel grounded. Some needing medical assistance.

This is the third large group of migrants stopped between Haiti and the United States in a week, with an estimated total of more than 500 people whom U.S. immigration officials have taken into custody. #

Two interdictions last week — on Sunday and Friday morning — resulted in 179 and 123 people taken into custody respectively. Those incidents happened off two separate islands of the Bahamas. rants to arrive in South Florida. In January, 176 people were stopped near Ocean Reef.

On Christmas Eve, Border Patrol agents took 52 people from Haiti into custody after they arrived by sailboat off a remote two-lane highway that leads to Ocean Reef called Card Sound Road. That landing came after 63 Haitian migrants landed in almost the same location on Card Sound Road, again in an overloaded sailboat.